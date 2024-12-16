Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan affirm commitment to regional peace and bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, DEC 16 /DNA/ – In a significant diplomatic encounter in Bishkek, Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker met with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Temirbek Erkinov to discuss regional peace and bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Beker presented his credentials and praised the Ankara Declaration, a peace initiative mediated by Turkey between Ethiopia and Somalia. He emphasized Ethiopia’s commitment to regional integration and sustainable development, highlighting the reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Ambassador commended President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership in facilitating negotiations between Ethiopia and Somalia, describing the declaration as a “win-win scenario” aimed at establishing regional stability and providing Ethiopia access to sea in accordance with international laws.

Dr. Beker also underscored Ethiopia’s contributions to global peace through consistent participation in UN Peacekeeping Missions and outlined the comprehensive economic, social, and legal reforms that have driven the country’s impressive economic progress.

The Kyrgyz Deputy Minister reciprocated the positive sentiments, affirming his government’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia across multiple sectors including business, trade, investment, aviation, education, health, and culture.

Both sides expressed optimism about strengthening their diplomatic and economic ties, with the Ankara Declaration serving as a catalyst for regional peace and collaborative development.

The meeting highlighted the growing diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Kyrgyzstan, signaling potential for expanded cooperation in the future.