Friday, November 22, 2024
Establishment, PTI talks in progress

| November 22, 2024

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The key PTI leader and member of the think-thank Rauf Hassan has claimed that talks between the Establishment and the PTI are in progress.

While talking a TV talk show on Friday Rauf said that the talks were taking place at a very high level. He dispelled the impression as if the Interior Minister was leading the talks.

He said it was something beyond the limits of the interior minister. He added that if talks success then the protest date may be changed from November 24 to some other date.

Establishment, PTI talks in progress

