Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties and regional developments over phone

ANKARA, APR 9 – In a telephone conversation, the presidents of Turkey and Russia on Friday discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the presidential sources.

Erdoğan, Putin spoke over the steps to further improve bilateral relations, andexchanging views over the regional developments.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian-Turkish relations are very rich, both in terms of contacts at the highest level and their substantive agenda.

Lavrov also said the two countries are able to produce solutions, even for issues on which the parties have almost opposite views.