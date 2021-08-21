Erdoğan, Putin agree to strengthen coordination on Afghanistan issue
ANKARA, AUG 21: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on the Afghanistan issue, according to the information released by the official sources on Saturday.
Turkish and Russian leaders emphasised the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the presidential sources said in a statement.
