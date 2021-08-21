Erdoğan, Merkel speak over Afghanistan issue in phone call
ANKARA, AUG 21: Turkey‘s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to exchange views over the latest situation in war-torn Afghanistan, according to the information released by the official sources.
Erdoğan and Merkel agreed that the highest priority was the evacuation of those in need from Afghanistan, the Berlin side said in a brief statement.
