Erdoğan, King Abdullah II discuss regional issues over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke to Jordan’s King Abdullah II over the phone, according to the information gained from the presidential sources.
“Turkey-Jordan relations and regional issues were discussed during the call,” it said in a statement on Twitter.
Jordan‘s former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, are among some 20 people recently detained on the grounds that they “pose a threat to Jordan’s stability.”
« Pakistan Business Delegation in Minsk (Previous News)
Related News
Erdoğan, King Abdullah II discuss regional issues over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke to Jordan’s King Abdullah II over the phone, according to theRead More
Pakistan Business Delegation in Minsk
MINSK: (DNA) -Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan received a seven members business delegation from Pakistan ledRead More
Comments are Closed