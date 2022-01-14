Erdoğan, Johnson discuss Ukraine and Syria issues in phone call
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday held a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed developments in Syria and Ukraine.
According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Johnson also discussed climate and refugee issues.
They also reviewed steps to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the UK, especially in the defense industry and trade, the statement said.
