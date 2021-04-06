Eradication of corruption from country NAB’s top priority: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 (DNA) – A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held on Tuesday with chairman Justice Javed Iqbal in the chaired to review overall performance of the bureau.

The meeting was attended by deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations, while all director generals attended the meeting via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said, “The anti-graft watchdog firmly believes in pursuing the policy of accountability for all.

NAB does not have affiliation with any group, political party or individual. The only affiliation of the bureau is with the state of Pakistan. The NAB is duty bound to recover the looted amount from the culprits, besides taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.”

The forum reviewed the latest progress of corruption cases against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former president Asif Zardari, former chief ministers Shehbaz Sharif, Qaim Ali Shah, Aslam Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal,

Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani,Syed Khursheed Shah, Saleem Mandviwala,

Sharjeel Inam Memon,Jam Khan Shoro,Adil Siddique,Waseem Akhtar, Ejaz Jakhrani, Sabtain Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib, Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam, Mehtab Abbasi Asfandyar Kakar,

Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch,Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka,

Saeed Ahmed Khan,Tahir Basharat Cheema,Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal,

Farkhand Iqbal, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi and others.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the ongoing investigation against Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and others Modarba/ Musharka case,

Bank of Khyber, K Electric, NTS, closure of Roosevelt hotel, Sindh festival case,NICVD,Karachi, 56 Public Limited Companies,Flour, Sugar subsides scams.

The meeting decided to take cases against fake housing/cooperative societies to logical conclusion as per law by utilising all available resources as well as to nab proclaimed offenders and absconded. The meeting reviewed progress in mutual league assistance (MLAs) applications sent to other countries.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that most priority of NAB is to eradication of corruption in all its forms and manifestations from the country and recovery of the looted money in order to deposit in national exchequer. NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan.

The performance of NAB has already been acknowledged by reputed National and international organisations. Especially the World Economic Forum in its recent report has appreciated Bureau’s awareness and prevention campaign which is honour for NAB.

NAB urged all those against whom NAB has filed references on solid basis in learned Accountability Courts to better concentrate on defending their corruption references of looting million/billion of rupees in the learned court of law instead of criticising NAB as

NAB always believes performing its duties in accordance with law of the land.

Thats why, the conviction ratio of NAB is approximately 68.8 percent. NAB has deposited record Rs 714 billion in national exchequer directly and indirectly since inception which is a record achievement.