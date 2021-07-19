England thrash Pakistan to level T20I series

LEEDS – An all-round performance helped England in thrashing Pakistan by 45 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Leeds on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, the home team posted a competitive total of 200 on the board, courtesy of a half-century by stand-in captain Jos Buttler, who finished the innings with the top score of 59 off 39 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

He was well-supported by Liam Livingstone (38 off 23) and Moeen Ali (36 off 16).

For Pakistan, pacer Mohammad Hasnain claimed three wickets whereas Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Men-in-Green never really got going and only managed to post 155-9 in their allotted 20 overs, falling 46 runs short of the target.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan finished the innings with the top score of 37 off 29 balls whereas right-hander Shadab Khan scored 36 not out off just 22 balls.

For the winning team, pacer Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets.