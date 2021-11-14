Electoral reforms a national agenda: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and

Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that electoral reforms is not

the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a

national agenda.

Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that all political parties

should come forward to finalise the electoral reforms.

The minister said that it will be a success if we manage to build up an

electoral system under which the entire political leaders will have the

trust in results.

Earlier on November 11, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary

Affairs Babar Awan had lamented the opposition’s non-cooperation over

legislation.

Babar Awan had reiterated that i-voting aims to give voting rights to

overseas Pakistanis and electoral reforms are meant for making the poll

process transparent.

The adviser said that the federal government has never rejected to hold

consultations regarding the legislation. The government had also held

consultations regarding the FATF, said Awan, adding that the concerned

committee made contacts regarding the legislation.

Babar Awan said that the joint session of the parliament was postponed

for a few days but not for years. The government is ready to build

consensus, he added.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Fawad Hussain has stressed the need to curb

fake news tendencies by promulgating stringent legislation against such

news.

He said the association of negative media with fake news was very

dangerous for the country, adding that the new legislation was

imperative to curb the collaboration between fake news and negative

media.

He lamented that the the mainstream print and electronic media had not

bothered to report upto Rs 43 per kg recent reduction in sugar price

across the country in result of government’ action.

Indeed country’s media used to highlight only conspiracies and news

which fuel instability in the country. The Information Minister said the

courts should also vacate stay orders given to the sugar mills.

====