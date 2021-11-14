Electoral reforms a national agenda: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and
Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that electoral reforms is not
the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a
national agenda.
Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that all political parties
should come forward to finalise the electoral reforms.
The minister said that it will be a success if we manage to build up an
electoral system under which the entire political leaders will have the
trust in results.
Earlier on November 11, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary
Affairs Babar Awan had lamented the opposition’s non-cooperation over
legislation.
Babar Awan had reiterated that i-voting aims to give voting rights to
overseas Pakistanis and electoral reforms are meant for making the poll
process transparent.
The adviser said that the federal government has never rejected to hold
consultations regarding the legislation. The government had also held
consultations regarding the FATF, said Awan, adding that the concerned
committee made contacts regarding the legislation.
Babar Awan said that the joint session of the parliament was postponed
for a few days but not for years. The government is ready to build
consensus, he added.
Meanwhile, in another tweet, Fawad Hussain has stressed the need to curb
fake news tendencies by promulgating stringent legislation against such
news.
He said the association of negative media with fake news was very
dangerous for the country, adding that the new legislation was
imperative to curb the collaboration between fake news and negative
media.
He lamented that the the mainstream print and electronic media had not
bothered to report upto Rs 43 per kg recent reduction in sugar price
across the country in result of government’ action.
Indeed country’s media used to highlight only conspiracies and news
which fuel instability in the country. The Information Minister said the
courts should also vacate stay orders given to the sugar mills.
