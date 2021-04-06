Eldar Aitmatov thanks Kyrgyz embassy for its assistance in translating book

DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 6: Within the framework of working visit to Bishkek, Erik Beishembiev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz to Pakistan met with Eldar Aitmatov, President of the Ch. Aitmatov International Foundation, Director of the House-Museum of Ch. Aitmatov.

Erik Beishembiev handed over a batch of Ch. Aitmatov’s books translated and published in Urdu.

Erik Beishembiev presented Eldar Aitmatov to the official translation of the book, which is planned to launch after the improvement of the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

Eldar Aitmatov thanked the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan for its assistance in translating the book, popularizing the creativity of Ch. Aitmatov in Pakistan, and also accepted the invitation of the Ambassador.