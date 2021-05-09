Eid moon to be sighted in Pakistan on May 13 as per Ruet app: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD , May 9 : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app.

However, the minister clarified in the same tweet that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The information minister said the moon will appear on May 13 and Eid will be on May 14, according to the calendar and the moon sighting app.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday — the 29th of Ramadan — to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon, the body had said in a statement issued a day earlier.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.