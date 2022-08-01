ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case tomorrow
ISLAMABAD, Aug 1: -The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.
It merits mention here ECP has reserved the verdict over PTI foreign funding case on June 21.
The hearing of the case continued for eight years.
« HSHM, IMSciences sign agreement to promote hospitality, tourism in KP (Previous News)
(Next News) Inflation in July hits 14-year high of 24.9pc »
Related News
ARMY HELICOPTER GOES MISSING WITH CORPS COMMANDER ON BOARD
Lt. Gen Sarfraz Ali on board Army helicopter Goes missing Six people including corps commanderRead More
PTI moves IHC against phase-wise acceptance of MNAs’ resignations
Asad says ECP lost neutrality hence could join PDM anytime Islamabad: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafRead More
Comments are Closed