ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case tomorrow

| August 1, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1: -The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

It merits mention here ECP has reserved the verdict over PTI foreign funding case on June 21.

The hearing of the case continued for eight years.

