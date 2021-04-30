ECP rejects allegations of slow vote count in NA-249 by-polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected allegations of the slow vote count in the NA-249 by-poll that saw PPP candidate Qadir Mandokhel securing the seat.

“All presiding officers timely reached the office of returning officer and submitted the form 45 of each polling station,” the election body said adding that the results were compiled using the form 45.

The ECP said that speculations regarding a delay in vote count were not true. “Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja was supervising the by-poll from the central control room,” the ECP spokesman said adding that Form-47, comprising of a consolidated result, would soon be issued after the final compilation of results as per Form-45.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the by-poll in the National Assembly constituency in Karachi NA-249 with its candidate Qadir Mandokhel bagging 16,156 votes, followed by PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail who got 15,473 votes.

Nazir Ahmed bagged 11,126 votes and came third. Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal received 9,227 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi secured fifth position by obtaining 8,922 votes.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the election had been “stolen” from her party. “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election,” she said.

“Even if it doesn’t withhold the result, this win will be temporary. This seat will return to PML-N soon,” Maryam claimed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday rejected NA-249 by-election unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The polls were rigged with the alleged help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh police, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter leader MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman.

ECP utterly failed to conduct transparent by-polls in Karachi and played a partial role during the process, the PTI leader accused.