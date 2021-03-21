Drap proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan

(DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixing the prices of the

coronavirus vaccines.

The DRAP has proposed the prices of Russian Sputnik vaccine and the

Chinese CanSinoBIO’s vaccine. The DRAP has recommended fixing the price

of double-dose Sputnik vaccine at Rs8,500 and CanSinoBio’s single-dose

price at Rs4,500, the sources said. The sources further said that the

DRAP recommendations have been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for

approval.

Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad had agreed

last month to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines. The

government had itself launched a vaccination drive last month with

500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by long-time ally China.

But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed

any deals to buy vaccines.

Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in

Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and

the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.Chughtai Lab aims to import the

others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available,

Chughtai Lab Director Omar Chughtai said.

=======