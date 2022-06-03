Dr. Hassan Sher appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Swat
PESHAWAR, JUN 3 /DNA/ – Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher, a renowned researcher in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of University of Swat here on Friday. His appointment was made by the Chancellor/ Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on advice of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan. Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher, who is a Saarc gold medalist, has assumed the charge as the Vice Chancellor for a period of three years soon after the notification. Earlier, he was Pro-Vice Chancellor of the same university and has also been leading the University of Swat since the completion of his predecessor’s tenure in December, 2021.
