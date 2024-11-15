DPM Ishaq Dar meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

Abu Dhabi, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Egypt relations, with an emphasis on promoting bilateral trade, investment, and tourism. Both leaders expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation and fostering dialogue for mutual benefit.

This meeting marks a significant step toward expanding economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Egypt, reinforcing the shared goal of greater regional collaboration.