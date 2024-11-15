DPM Ishaq Dar meets Egyptian Foreign Minister
Abu Dhabi, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Egypt relations, with an emphasis on promoting bilateral trade, investment, and tourism. Both leaders expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation and fostering dialogue for mutual benefit.
This meeting marks a significant step toward expanding economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Egypt, reinforcing the shared goal of greater regional collaboration.
Related News
Pakistan, Bosnia hold second round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – The governments of Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina held theRead More
41st Anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Celebrated
ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – A celebration was held in Islamabad to mark the 41stRead More
Comments are Closed