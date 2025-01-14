Don’t rejoice when the enemy dies, Friends will also die

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Across the broad spectrum of human emotions, grief and sorrow emerge as universal constants. Regardless of whether the loss is caused by a natural disaster or a human-made catastrophe, the pain remains equally profound. Recent events, such as the devastating fires in Los Angeles and the tragic destruction in Gaza, have once again highlighted these shared experiences. While the origins of these tragedies differ—Los Angeles being struck by a natural calamity and Gaza suffering the consequences of deliberate human actions—the anguish endured by those affected underscores the fragility and interconnectedness of human existence.

Natural disasters, like the Los Angeles fires, are often perceived as forces of nature, beyond human control. They wreak havoc, displacing families, shattering communities, and leaving behind trails of destruction. In the face of such crises, collective empathy and solidarity often emerge as a beacon of hope. People from diverse backgrounds unite to provide aid and support, transcending boundaries of race, religion, and geography. Yet, despite this outpouring of humanity, the sorrow remains deep. The loss of life, homes, and cherished memories cannot be quantified in material terms. When someone’s home is consumed by flames, the damage goes beyond physical possessions—it creates an irreplaceable void in the heart.

Contrastingly, the ongoing suffering in Gaza represents a tragedy of human making. This is not the result of unpredictable natural forces but deliberate actions stemming from political conflicts and power struggles. The scale of destruction in Gaza is immense, and the human toll is staggering. Entire families are obliterated, homes reduced to rubble, and futures shattered. The sorrow in this instance is compounded by the realization that such tragedies are preventable. They reflect humanity’s capacity for cruelty and disregard for life when blinded by enmity and greed.

Both cases compel us to reflect on the nature of human suffering and our response to it. In moments of loss, the essence of shared humanity becomes evident. The Quran reminds us of this interconnectedness in Surah Al-Hujurat (49:13): “O mankind, We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you.” This verse highlights the unity of the human race and calls for mutual understanding and compassion.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) further emphasized the sanctity of human life and the need for empathy. In a well-known hadith, he said, “The believers, in their mutual kindness, compassion, and sympathy, are just like one body. When one of the limbs suffers, the whole body responds to it with wakefulness and fever.” This profound analogy underscores the importance of standing together in times of hardship, irrespective of the source of the calamity.

Christian teachings echo similar sentiments. In the Bible, Romans 12:15 urges believers to “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” This call for empathy underscores the shared nature of human suffering and the importance of supporting one another in times of grief. In Judaism, the Talmud teaches that “Whoever saves one life, it is as if they have saved the entire world” (Sanhedrin 37a). This powerful statement highlights the sanctity of every human life and the collective responsibility to protect and support one another.

Hindu philosophy also recognizes the interconnectedness of all beings. The concept of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam,” meaning “The world is one family,” reflects the idea that humanity is bound together in a shared existence. The Bhagavad Gita teaches compassion, non-violence, and the importance of performing one’s duty to help others, particularly in times of distress.Similarly, Buddhism emphasizes the cultivation of compassion and the alleviation of suffering. The principle of “Karuna” (compassion) is central to Buddhist teachings, urging individuals to act with kindness and empathy toward all living beings.

However, it is disheartening to witness selective empathy in the world today. While natural disasters often evoke widespread sympathy, man-made tragedies can sometimes become entangled in political biases. The suffering of innocents in Gaza, for example, is at times overlooked or justified under the guise of geopolitical narratives. This selective morality undermines the universal principle of valuing every human life.

Reflecting on the title, “Don’t rejoice when the enemy dies, Friends will also die,” we are reminded of the dangers of dehumanizing others. Celebrating the demise of an adversary can lead to a cycle of hatred and retaliation, perpetuating suffering. The Quran warns against such attitudes in Surah Al-Isra (17:33): “And do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden, except by right. And whoever is killed unjustly — We have given his heir authority, but let him not exceed limits in [the matter of] taking life. Indeed, he has been supported [by the law].” This verse stresses the sanctity of life and the importance of justice, urging restraint even in the face of conflict.

When we witness tragedies like the Los Angeles fires or the devastation in Gaza, it is a moment to pause and reflect on our shared vulnerability. These events remind us that suffering knows no boundaries and that human loss, regardless of its origin, is a wound to our collective soul. It is only when we internalize this truth that we can truly empathize with others and work towards a world that values life above all else.

The lessons from the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) guide us toward compassion and justice. They remind us to rise above petty divisions and view every life as sacred. In the face of natural calamities, we must come together to support those in need. In instances of human-made disasters, we must strive to address the root causes and advocate for peace and reconciliation.

Ultimately, the pain of losing one’s home, whether to a fire or a bomb, is a stark reminder of life’s uncertainties. It teaches us to cherish what we have and to extend our hands to those who have lost everything. The true test of humanity lies not in how we respond to the suffering of those we know and love but in how we react to the pain of strangers and even adversaries.

The world today needs more compassion, understanding, and collective action. As individuals and as a global community, we must reject the notion of selective empathy and embrace the universal principle of valuing all lives equally. Only then can we hope to build a world where sorrow is met with solace, and suffering is alleviated by solidarity.