Monday, May 9, 2022
Main Menu

District Jail releases MNA Rashid Shafique

| May 9, 2022
BB

By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s nephew MNA
Rashid Shafique on Monday was released from the district jail on bail.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, arrested in
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, has been released by the Fateh Jang court on
a bond of Rs.100,000.

Rashid Shafiq was greeted by a number of friends, lawyers and workers
outside District Jail Attock, who greeted him by throwing flower
petals.

Talking to media he said that he was arrested and kept in different
police stations in Attock and also blindfolded like terrorists.

But still I stand with my leader Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid, said
Rashid Shafique.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

BB

President Alvi ‘strongly rejects’ PM’s advice to remove Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to removeRead More

BB

272 start-ups graduated from NICs: IT Minister

ISLAMABAD, MAY 9 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul HaqueRead More

Comments are Closed