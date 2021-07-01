DG ISI briefs lawmakers on security issues

Members briefed on internal and external security paradigm in the ever evolving environment, PM Imran did not attend the meeting

ISLAMABAD: A special in-camera session of the Parliamentary Defense Committee on National Security was held with Speaker National Assembly in the chair. Besides members of the committee, representatives of all major political parties were also invited for the briefing. DG ISI comprehensively briefed the members on internal and external national security paradigm in the ever evolving geo-political / strategic environment.

The meeting was told that Pakistan had honestly played a “very positive and responsible” role in the Afghan peace process, according to a statement released by the information ministry.

“Due to Pakistan’s efforts, not only was the path paved for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but meaningful dialogue between the United States and Taliban was also started,” the lawmakers were told.

“We believe in the fact that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will actually result in stability in South Asia,” the ministry’s press release added.

The meeting was told that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of the people in Afghanistan “at every level” and continue its role for the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan’s land is not being used in the conflict going on in Afghanistan and the hope was expressed that Afghanistan’s soil will also not be used against Pakistan,” according to the statement.

Lawmakers were informed that 90 per cent of the fencing at the Afghan border had been completed, while an effective system for customs and border control was being formulated.

Briefing covered the national core interest including Afghanistan and Kashmir besides diplomatic relationships. Members appreciated the efforts of COAS and DG ISI in identifying various challenges and providing clarity on the issues confronted by Pakistan through a detailed and informative briefing. Briefing has helped in building consensus on core challenges confronting the country.

Important leaders of the Opposition parties in Parliament had been invited to attend the meeting as they were taken into confidence with regards to the recent developments in Afghanistan and national security, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Opposition leaders included the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the meeting.