Development work in sector I-14 begins after the delay of 13 years

ISLAMABAD, APR 13 (DNA) – Upon the special directions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), developmental work in sector I-14 has been started after a delay of 13 years.

According to detail, CDA has started developmental work in sector I-14 as the work was being delayed for last 13 years. Work on service roads of the said sector is continued. 5700 RFT long roads will be constructed. The authority had started work on service road north in 2007, but the agreement was dismissed for not getting the occupation. After that all the projects were dismissed.

Tenders for the developmental projects in the sectors were opened in March 2021. The developmental work has been started since April 12, 2021. Work of 2000 RFT will be completed in four weeks. The developmental work will be completed within the time period of 05 month till September 11, 2021.