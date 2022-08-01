Devastating Monsoon rains kill over 430 people, 24,000 livestock across country: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (DNA): The sporadic prolonged spell of heavy monsoon rains have killed 434 people and 24,420 livestock while 605 individuals got injured and 36,469 houses damaged so far in various parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a daily 24-hour situation report that detailed various damages and losses reported across the country due to unprecedented rainfall and flash flooding.

The report highlighted that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Bajaur District, heavy rain partially damaged 13 houses whereas in Charsadda District on July 29, heavy rains injured three persons, four cattle got perished and six houses got fully and 25 houses got partially damaged.

In Dera Ismail Khan District, heavy rain on July 29 caused 16 houses partially damaged whereas in Malakand District death of three persons was reported along with seven houses partially damaged owing to heavy rain.

The damages reported in Mardan District, due to heavy rain, resulted in partial damage to 14 houses, along with two houses fully damaged, and also 24 kanals maze crops got damaged.

In Mohmand District, death of a person was reported along with a dozen of houses partially damaged after massive rains. In Nowshera District, heavy rainfall partially damaged a house. In South Waziristan District, two children got injured and a house partially got damaged amid increased rainfall.

In Swabi District, two womwn got injured and two houses got partially damaged during monsoon rain.

In Swat District, two cattle died and a cattle farm got damaged by large scale rain.

In Punjab’s Multan District, monsoon rains wounded a child and partially damaged a house. In Jehlum District, a child was reported to be drowned in the river during rains.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB)’s Ghizer District, five houses got completely damaged due to heavy rains whereas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)’s Mirpur District a child was reported to be drowned in the river during rain.

The NDMA also ensured relief activities across the country to assist the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs). The NDMA provided 2,400 tents, 4,000 mosquito nets and 2,900 tarpaulins to PDMA Balochistan.

The PDMA Sindh handed over 4,189.5 kilogrammes (kgs) relief items containing 40 Ration Bags, 76.5 Kg Cooking Oil, 400 Anti Snake Vaccines and Medicines and Medical Supplies to Air Force Authorities for further dispatch to Balochistan which was in addition to 600 tents sent earlier for the flood affectees of Uthal, Balochistan.

Moreover, the rehabilitation activities were underway as the restoration work at Lunda Bridge at Uthal and Gaddani Bridge was in progress in Lasbela District.