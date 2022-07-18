Demands CEC’s resignation: Free, fair polls sole answer to prevailing untold problems: Imran

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his resole that the sole panacea to get the country out of the prevailing political and economic quagmire was to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

However, he demanded resignation of incumbent biased Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja because he could not hold transparent and fair elections.

Addressing the nation after presiding over PTI Core Committee meeting, Imran Khan the CEC did everything in his power to help PML-N win in the elections, who did not even know that around 4 million voters were declared dead in the voter lists.

Imran Khan warned that if the general elections were to be held in the same manner as the by-elections, then the crisis would escalate rather than decreasing because every attempt was made to defeat PTI.

He stated that people were intimidated by the police and the state machinery was used in the by-polls but the ECP turned blind eyes to these irregularities.

“Today I want to thank the people of Punjab for reposing their trust on PTI, as the Nation has moved toward Quaid’s vision,” he added.

He said that a nation that has no ideology can never become a nation, as imported government was imposed under an external conspiracy, which was rejected by the voters, adding that the people would not accept the slavery of others, as we are now going to become a great nation.

He said that an artificial political crisis was created during PTI government, otherwise the economic survey of the government showed that the growth rate was increasing after 17 years, as our government had created more jobs than all the governments despite Corona pandemic.

“Our government was also in the IMF program for two and a half years, when we used to say that there is inflation at the global level, the opposition threatened us of anti-inflation march,” he added.

“We were taking Pakistan towards an Islamic welfare state, as for the first time, our government gave health insurance of 10 lakh to each family, Ehsaas program was appreciated globally, besides giving interest free loans for house construction,” Imran maintained.

He expressed his surprise that despite performing exceptionally well, our government was overthrown under a foreign conspiracy, adding that when the conspiracy was hatching, he and Shaukat Tareen informed the establishment about the possible lethal consequences.

He said that all indicators and statistics were clearly showed that PTI government was performing well, adding that if they read the economic survey they would understand the kind of progress Pakistan was making.

Imran Khan stated that as soon as these corrupt political elites came to power, they amended the NAB law in order to get their money embezzlement and corruption cases cleared.

PTI Chairman announced that he would challenge the NAB amendment bill in the Supreme Court today (Tuesday), adding that the economy would go further downwards, if right and timely steps were not taken.

He suggested that the only way forward was to hold transparent elections in the country.

Imran Khan made it clear that the genie of consciousness came out of the bottle and now it was next to impossible to bottle them again.

Talking about the police highhandedness on May 25, he said that people broke the idol of fear, as they gave a clear message that now no one can decide the future of the country in a closed room despite massive use of teargas by police against the peaceful protestors including women and children, which was unforgettable.

He went on to say that he knew each of the police personnel who used teargas and tortured the women and children on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and they would be dealt according to the law.

The PTI Core committee meeting was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar, Senior Central Vice Presidents Fawad Chaudhary and Dr. Shireen Mazari.

Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib, Central Additional Secretary Generals Aamir Mehmood Kayani and Umar Ayub Khan along with members were also present in the core committee are present.