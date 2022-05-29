Delegation held a meeting with Israeli President not representative of Pak: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29: /DNA/ – Pakistan has a very clear and explicit stance on the Palestinian issue. The delegation, which held a meeting with the Israeli President was not representative of Pakistani people and the state, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

In a joint statement, leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council demanded of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to hold investigations against those who visited Israel on Pakistani passports

and who allowed them to visit Israel.

Whoever is involved in this act, legal action should be taken against them, said leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council.

A series of atrocities committed by Israel forces on Palestinians and indignity of Masajid-e-Aqsa will come to an end soon.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations should take notice on disgrace of Masajid-e-Aqsa by Israeli forces, said leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Noman Haashir, Maulana Mohammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakr Hamid Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqil Awan, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saad Allah Shafiq, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Patafi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar and other said in a joint statement that a delegation, who visited Israel in the name of Pakistan has tried to tarnish the image of Pakistan and Islam.

People of Pakistan and the state of Pakistan stand united with the Palestinians for the cause of Palestine issue.

Pakistan will not recognise Israel at any cost and in any situation. The issues of Kashmir and Palestine are those burning issues of Islamic world, and without seeking solution of these two issues, peace and stability in the world can’t be made, said leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council also stated that Israeli government have disgraced and insulted all the international resolutions and decisions of UNO and other World Institutions by allowing Jewish settlers to forcefully get them enter in Masajid-Al-Aqsa.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council has set consultations on the situation of Masajid-e-Aqsa adding that a delegation of Pakistan ulema Council will visit Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad today (Monday) and following a meeting with Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan will address a press conference, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.