DC ICT to form Committees for removal of encroachments from Capital

Islamabad, OCT 31: /DNA/ – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said that for the removal of encroachments in Islamabad, committees comprising representatives of ICCI and market associations will be formed to try to solve this long-standing issue with joint efforts. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry who met him led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. The meeting was arranged by former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi so that the issues between the ICT Administration and the business community could be resolved through mutual understanding.

Talking about the delegation’s demand for dealing with natural disasters, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that Syed Kashif Bukhari, Director, National Disaster Management Authority will visit ICCI to address the concerns of the business community on this issue.

Former SAPM Hanif Abbasi said that he wished to improve the relations between the ICT Administration and the business community to remove misunderstandings and resolve the problems of the business community. He said the purpose is to promote a business friendly environment in the Capital to further improve the business and investment activities in order to advance the mission of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of the business community in cooperation with the ICT Administration. He said that the practice of registering cases against businessmen and sending them to jail should be stopped and the honor and dignity of the business community should be respected. He thanked former SAPM Hanif Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon for holding the meeting in a pleasant atmosphere. He said that the close liaison between the ICT Administration and the business community is important to move forward for the betterment of the city as the measures taken without consulting the stakeholders usually prove futile. He expressed his determination that he will work with the ICT Administration to resolve the key issues of the business community including the removal of encroachments.

Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that former SAPM Hanif Abbasi has played the role of a bridge between the ICT Administration and the business community which is laudable. He also paid tribute to the services of Hanif Abbasi for solving the problems of the business community.

President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch and President All Pakistan Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Kashif Chaudhry also expressed their views on this occasion and offered their services to move forward together.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, former Presidents Khalid Javed, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi as well as Mohammad Yahya, Khalid Chaudhry, Saifur Rehman Khan and Ali Malik were also in the delegation.