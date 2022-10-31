Day 4: In address near Eminabad, Imran claims Nawaz waiting for ‘understanding with powerful’ to return. March resumes from Kamoke; activities were called off prematurely yesterday after reporter was crushed by Imran’s container

Imran tells ‘those with power’ that establishment never goes against nation’s wish

PTI chief says will file Rs10bn defamation suit against CEC Sultan

This is the second such march by Imran this year; first was on May 25 and fizzled out after PTI reached the Red Zone