Day 4: In address near Eminabad, Imran claims Nawaz waiting for ‘understanding with powerful’ to return
Day 4: In address near Eminabad, Imran claims Nawaz waiting for ‘understanding with powerful’ to return. March resumes from Kamoke; activities were called off prematurely yesterday after reporter was crushed by Imran’s container
Imran tells ‘those with power’ that establishment never goes against nation’s wish
PTI chief says will file Rs10bn defamation suit against CEC Sultan
This is the second such march by Imran this year; first was on May 25 and fizzled out after PTI reached the Red Zone
