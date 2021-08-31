CRSS hosts Second Annual Declamation Challenge

Islamabad, Aug 31 /DNA/ – University students representing every corner of Pakistan displayed incredible courage in taking the stage, some for the first time, in the second Annual Declamation Challenge, organized by The Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad. The students hailed from public sector universities in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the rest of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The three day event was organized and hosted by CRSS to foster the spirit of competition in Pakistan’s youth. The event is the culmination of a six year effort by the Center to promote critical thinking and challenge preconceived notions and narratives. For this purpose, CRSS partnered with nearly 100 public sector universities across Pakistan, offering free training programs to thousands of teachers, students, and university administration.

The declamation competition was held between 48 participants from every corner of Pakistan. After one round of speeches on carefully curated topics that would spark healthy debate and discourse, 12 of the initial 48 were selected for a final round.

On the last day of the competition, these 12 gave new speeches, and a new batch of judges gauged their performance. In the end, the third place was jointly secured by Tayeba Nawaz, University of Hazara, Mansehra and NayabBatool, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta. The second place was achieved by AdilaBatool, Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta. Finally, the winner of the final round was TaimoorRiaz, hailing from the University of Haripur.

The finalists were awarded prizes and trophies, and all participants were given certificates for being a part of the competition. Mr. Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director CRSS said that he hoped the activity helped catalyze curiosity and critical thinking in the youth, and that they apply the lessons learned in their daily lives.