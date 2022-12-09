Croatia stun Brazil: Brazil’s World Cup dreams shattered even as Neymar makes history

DOHA, DEC 9 /DNA/ – Croatia on Friday defeated Brazil (4-3) on penalties to advance into FIFA World Cup Semi Finals. The game went goalless in normal time, with frustrated Brazilians making various attempts at goal. However, during additional extra time, both the teams scored to end the AET with 1-1 score.



He dropped down to midfield and played two excellent one-twos the first with Rodrygo and then with Pedro at the edge of the area to break into the box. Neymar then held off Sosa before rounding the keeper and smashing it into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.

Neymar was buried in a mountain of Brazil players and substitutes when he celebrated his goal, and was then individually hugged by everyone. The match took a dramatic turn in 116th minute when Croatia levelled the match after Bruno Petkovic’s goal.

It was a special goal for Neymar as it brings his tally for the national team level with Brazilian great Pele.