Crisis at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Newspapers: APNS urgently tackles unpaid dues
PESHAWAR, JUL 7 /DNA/ – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) KP Chapter convened a pivotal meeting at the Daily Wahdat office, chaired by APNS (KP) Chairman Pir Haroon Shah. The gathering provided a platform to tackle significant challenges faced by newspaper publishers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the session, particular emphasis was placed on discussing critical issues affecting the industry, notably the outstanding dues owed by newspapers to the Information Department. Chairman Pir Haroon Shah led deliberations focused on identifying sustainable solutions and cultivating an environment conducive to growth within the regional newspaper sector.
