CPEC Projects being completed in a transparent manner in Punjab: Buzdar

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that projects being carried out under China Pakistan Economic Corridor are being completed in an accelerated and transparent manner in the province.

Talking to Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa, he said special economic zones are being established in Punjab wherein all the facilities are being provided to the Chinese investors.

On the occasion, Asim Saleem Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the pace of CPEC related projects in Punjab.