Court indicts Capt (retd) Safdar in hate speech case

LAHORE, JUN 4 /DNA/ – A local court on Saturday indicted Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in a hate speech case. A judicial magistrate heard the case here at the District Courts, wherein Muhammad Safdar appeared. He pleaded not guilty and contended that he would contest the charges.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements and adjourned the case till June 10.

In 2020, Islampura Police had registered a case against Capt Safdar over charges of hate speech and inciting people to violence.