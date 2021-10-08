Friday, October 8, 2021
Country heading in right direction under leadership of PM: Rashid

| October 8, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says the country is heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi today (Friday), he regretted the language being used by the opposition against the security institutions.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in a women university in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Nullah Lei expressway will be inaugurated soon.

