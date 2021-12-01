Continuity of policies for long-term projects is essential : PM

ISLAMABAD, DC 1 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting to review progress on CPEC projects today.

The Prime Minister emphasized that timelines specified for completion of CPEC projects should be adhered to. He said that Government of Pakistan is fully committed to provisions of CPEC agreements.



The Prime Minister stated that China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and that the Government accords high priority to implementation and operationalization of CPEC projects.

The Prime Minister highlighted that continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects in order to achieve maximum benefits for the country.

Earlier, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Mr. Khalid Mansoor briefed the meeting about updated status of CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, Advisor Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and senior officers.