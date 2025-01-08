Consultations for new CEC still pending

The appointments must be finalised within 45 days.

Mehtab Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: The process of appointment of new chief election commissioners and two members is stalled as consultations between the government and the opposition leader have yet to commence.

With the just 18 day left until the retirement of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, Sindh members Nisar Durrani, and Balochistan members Shah Jatoi on January 26, constitutional guidelines require for both appointments.

In case of disagreement, the matter will referred to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed by the National Assembly speaker.

If consensus fails within the committee, three names for each post will be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

The appointments must be finalised within 45 days.

Until then, the current officials will continue their duties.

Eligible candidates include former Supreme Court judges, technocrats or bureaucrats under 65 years for commission members.