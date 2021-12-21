COMSTECH Organizes Webinar on Turbulent Flows in Classical and Quantum Fluids

Islamabad, Dec 21: /DNA/ – COMSTECH organized a webinar on “A Perspective of Turbulent Flows in Classical and Quantum Fluids” delivered by Prof. Dr. Joseph Niemela, Research Scientist Emeritus and Consultant, at The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste, Italy on Tuesday online.

Prof. Niemela said that science is a universal language. Basic sciences are very important. There is an international year announced for basic sciences for sustainable development. He said we really need basic sciences these are really global for all nations and people.

Prof. Dr. Joseph Niemela outlined some of the challenges associated with the study of turbulent flows, an enduring unsolved problem in classical physics. He said, turbulence exists from microscopic to astrophysical scales, and also in quantum fluids albeit subject to severe restrictions imposed by the quantization of circulation, as first postulated by Onsager and Feynman. The talk was intended to be accessible to a non-specialized audience as well.

Coordinator General COMSTECH said in his introductory remarks that we are in search of ways to how promote basic sciences in OIC states. He said one impediment is to develop real science is that students have very weak foundation to do so. Prof. Choudhary mentioned that International Centre for Theoretical Physics is a one example which have played a very important role in the development of physics in the world. He said we want to make science and technology part of the culture.

The webinar was attended by students, researchers, young scientists, and academicians from the OIC member states online as well as in-person at COMSTECH secretariat.

Prof. Niemela is a Research Scientist Emeritus and Consultant at the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, a UNESCO Category 1 Institute, where he headed its Office of External Activities, Training and Research in Italian Laboratories (TRIL) program, and Applied Physics group.

He is presently Chair-elect of the Forum on International Physics of the American Physical Society (APS), Secretary of Commission 13 (Physics for Development), of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP), and Chair of the Physics for Development Group of the European Physical Society (EPS). He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS) and is a Foreign Fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS). He is a recipient of the Dwight Nicholson Medal from the APS, the Galileo Galilei medal of the Italian Physical Society, and the SPIE Educator of the Year award.