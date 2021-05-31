COMSTECH launches scholarship programme for Palestinian students

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 (DNA) – COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence launched special fellowship programme for Palestinian students and scholars in partnership with Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP). COMSTECH organized a webinar on “COMSTECH consortium fellowships for Palestinian students” on Monday in which 13 national and international universities and institutions participated.

Prof. Choudhary said that COMSTECH offered fellowships to the Palestinian students with the help of COMSTECH consortium of excellence member institutions and partnership with Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP).

Vice Chancellors and representatives of 13 universities, including Netkent Mediterranean Research and Science University, Turkey, University of the Punjab, National University of Science and Technology, Quaid-e-Azam University, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Government College University, Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Balochistan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) Swabi, National Institute of Health, Islamabad, COMSATS University and Al- Shifa Eye Trust participated in the webinar and offered full support to students of Palestine through scholarships, trainings, and academic support.

Mr. Murtaza Noor, Media Advisor to Coordinator General COMSTECH and Coordinator Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences apprised the participants that 165 scholarships have been committed by private sector universities of Pakistan to Palestinian students through APSUP. More scholarships would also be offered in near future.=DNA

