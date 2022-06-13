COMSTECH launches capacity building program for Yemen

ISLAMABAD, June 13 /DNA/ – COMSTECH in collaboration with Yemen embassy and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government of Yemen announced COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Program in a press conference in Islamabad at COMSTECH Auditorium on Monday.

The press conference was addressed by the Minister of Science and Technology, H. E. Mr. Agha Hassan Baloch, the Ambassador of Yemen, H. E. Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy (HSA), Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, University of Lahore (UoL), Mr. Awais Raoof, Co-Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Mr. Ali Sattar, Director, Science Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Science and Technology appreciated the efforts of the Coordinator General COMSTECH and the Ambassador of Yemen for their efforts to plan and launch this important capacity building program for the Yemeni national. He appreciated the generous offering of fully funded fellowships by University of Lahore, Health Services Academy and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences. Mr. Baloch urged the launch of more such tailor made country specific programs for other OIC countries to cater their specific needs. He appreciated COMSTECH programs and reiterated the full support by the Ministry of Science and Technology to COMSTECH programs.

The Ambassador of Yemen thanked COMSTECH for launching this program. He appreciated the leadership of Prof. Choudhary and his efforts for launching many capacity building programs for OIC states. He extended thanks from the people of Yemen to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fellowships offering institutions. He offered full support of the Yemen embassy whenever required for coordination between COMSTECH and the Government of Yemen.

Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador of Yemen for his interest and efforts in planning and launching this joint program. Prof. Choudhary thanked the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their full support to this and other programs of COMSTECH. He said that this program aims to provide opportunity to the Yemeni scholars and scientists to benefit from the excellence of the three top-class member institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence. He said under this program 50 fellowships will be given to Yemeni scientists to obtain training in public health and medical technologies. Prof. Choudhary thanked ICCBS, UoL, and HSA for their generous offering of fellowships to Yemeni nationals. Prof. Choudhary also offered two more programs to Yemen to take part and get benefit from them. These include, COMSTECH Telemedicine Capacity Building Program, and COMSTECH Neuro-critical Care Program.

The Vice Chancellor of HSA, the Co-Director ICCBS and the Chairman Board of Governors, University of Lahore were present at the occasion and spoke to the media. They provided details of the fellowships being offered by their respective institutions. They appreciated COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence for launching this program.

While talking to the media, Ms. Aala Mazhar Bukhari Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated this COMSTECH initiative. He said that this program will not only help built capacity of the Yemeni people in the health technologies but also will help nurturing science diplomacy. He said Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully supports such international programs of COMSTECH that help build and nurture diplomatic relations along with the capacity building of science and technology for the socio-economic development.

National and International media from OIC member states attended the press conference.