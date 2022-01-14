COMSTECH Chief Meets with IsDB Officials

Islamabad, JAN 14 /DNA/ – Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, met with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting Prof. Choudhary discussed COMSTECH Africa programme and recently held Eye camps and neuro critical workshops in Niger and The Gambia. He explored COMSTECH – IsDB partnership avenues and informed the officials on the status of COMSTECH projects submitted to IsDB. Prof. Choudhary briefed on the implementation status of the OIC STI Agenda 2026 and pondered upon prospective COMSTECH-IsDB joint initiatives that should jointly be taken for the prosperity of the OIC member states.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH and the officials of IsDB agreed to enhance cooperation between COMSTECH and the Islamic Development Bank for the socio-economic development and prosperity of the Ummah.

The IsDB officials include Acting Director-General, Global Practice & Partnerships, Mr. Amer Bukvic, STI Strategy Division Manager & STI Department Focal Point, Mr. Mohamed Shaker Hebara, Acting Director, Regional Cooperation and Integration Department, Mr. Riad Ragheb Ahmed, Senior Technical Cooperation Coordinator, Mr. Sameh Hussein, Initiatives officer, Ahmad Shawesh, and Technical Assistant, Bandr Al Harbi, STI Department.