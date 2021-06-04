Community meeting at Pakistan Embassy France

PARIS, June 4, 2021: A meeting of the Pakistani community was held at the Pakistan Embassy here today. Charge d’Affaires, Mr. M. Amjad Aziz Qazi said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Embassy is making all-out effort in serving the Pakistani community in France. Members of the Pakistani community play an important role, not only in sending valuable remittances back home, but also in creating a positive image of the country in their host countries, he added.

Mr. Qazi said that on the instructions of Prime Minister’s Office four Khuli Katcheris have been held in which complaints of the community were listened to and steps taken for their prompt redressal. He said last Friday of each month has been fixed for these meetings so that community members can plan their engagements accordingly in advance.

He emphasized that the Embassy is doing its best to facilitate the community and provision of services to the community was kept operational even during lockdown period. He informed that WhatsApp groups have been made for Pakistani students and professionals so that their issues can be resolved without delay.

He mentioned that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic support was provided to destitute community members, especially for the transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan. To facilitate the members of Pakistani community an online appointment system has been launched so that people do not have to wait for their turn. However, all those who come to the embassy without prior appointment are also entertained, he added.

Charge d’Affaires told the community members that the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the government of Pakistan has been a resounding success as more than 150,000 Pakistanis from over 170 countries have so far invested 1.25 billion dollars in it. He encouraged the community members to make best use of the opportunities provided by it.

He informed the community members that on the longstanding demand of Pakistani community, a NADRA desk will soon be operational at Pakistan Embassy Paris, which would create efficiency in provision of consular services.

Members of the community appreciated the services being provided by the Embassy in a timely manner and gave their suggestions. They also requested the Embassy to play a role in resumption of PIA flights to France. Charge d’Affaires assured them of embassy’s full cooperation in further facilitating the community.