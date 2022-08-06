Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

LAHORE, Aug 06 (DNA): Prime Minister s Special Representative for

Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on

Saturday that collective efforts were needed to put the country on the

road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing the Umrah Seminar 2022, organised by the Meezab Group of

Hajj, Umrah travelers at a local hotel, he said political and religious

leaders should play their role to maintain peace in the country. “We

should evolve such a strategy which could put the entire Muslim world on

the road to progress and prosperity,” he added.

Tahir Ashrafi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that

Saudi Arabia was the centre of islam, which was playing a significant

role in bridging the gap among Muslims across the world.

He appreciated the outstanding services being rendered by the Saudi

government and Ministry for Religious Affairs Pakistan for the Hajj

pilgrims.

Ashrafi said the government was supporting large business groups like

Meezab Group for the country s development and its role for providing

employment to the youth. He said, “We have to think together for

betterment of the country.

“Tahir Mehmood said, “We should build a consensus and devise a long-term

strategy to deal with economic, interior and foreign policies for a

stable Pakistan.”Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith

Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Meezab Group Chairman Shahid Mehmod Anwar,

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Mian

Abdul Shakoor and others were also present.