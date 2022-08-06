Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi
LAHORE, Aug 06 (DNA): Prime Minister s Special Representative for
Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on
Saturday that collective efforts were needed to put the country on the
road to progress and prosperity.
Addressing the Umrah Seminar 2022, organised by the Meezab Group of
Hajj, Umrah travelers at a local hotel, he said political and religious
leaders should play their role to maintain peace in the country. “We
should evolve such a strategy which could put the entire Muslim world on
the road to progress and prosperity,” he added.
Tahir Ashrafi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that
Saudi Arabia was the centre of islam, which was playing a significant
role in bridging the gap among Muslims across the world.
He appreciated the outstanding services being rendered by the Saudi
government and Ministry for Religious Affairs Pakistan for the Hajj
pilgrims.
Ashrafi said the government was supporting large business groups like
Meezab Group for the country s development and its role for providing
employment to the youth. He said, “We have to think together for
betterment of the country.
“Tahir Mehmood said, “We should build a consensus and devise a long-term
strategy to deal with economic, interior and foreign policies for a
stable Pakistan.”Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith
Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Meezab Group Chairman Shahid Mehmod Anwar,
LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Mian
Abdul Shakoor and others were also present.
