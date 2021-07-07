COAS, Qatari Deputy PM discuss Afghan peace

Qatari dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region

Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Qatar shared great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said General Qamar, who is on a two-day official visit to Qatar, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces of the State of Qatar Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim on Wednesday.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest, defence, security cooperation and regional and geo-political environment were discussed, according to the ISPR.

On the occasion, the COAS said that both countries share the great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. He also appreciated the role of Qatar in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR said that Qatari dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields, it further said.