COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir presides meeting at GHQ
RAWALPINDI, DEC 28: /DNA/ – Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir presided CCC meeting held at GHQ. A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of Army was undertaken.
It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan. DNA
