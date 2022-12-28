Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Main Menu

COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir presides meeting at GHQ

| December 28, 2022

RAWALPINDI, DEC 28: /DNA/ – Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir presided CCC meeting held at GHQ. A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of Army was undertaken.

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan. DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

7,000 and 10,000 TTP men in region: Sanaullah

DNA ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the number of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)Read More

Surveillance system in place at all entry points of Pakistan to prevent Covid spread: officials

ISLAMABAD, DEC 28: Health authorities on Wednesday said that a surveillance system was in placeRead More

Comments are Closed