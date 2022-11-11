Friday, November 11, 2022
Main Menu

COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Multan Garrison

| November 11, 2022

MULTAN, NOV 11: /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Multan today. COAS interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.

While interacting with strike formations’ troops, COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of motherland.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander Southern Command.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Imran says PM Shehbaz went to London to meet ‘lying absconder’

Asad says Imran won’t let bulletproof shield come between him and people; Maryam Nawaz slamsRead More

England match to be 50-50, Babar must not worry about criticism: Raja

LAHORE, MELBOURNE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that T20 WorldRead More

Comments are Closed