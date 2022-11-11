COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Multan Garrison
MULTAN, NOV 11: /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Multan today. COAS interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.
While interacting with strike formations’ troops, COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of motherland.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander Southern Command.
