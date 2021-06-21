Monday, June 21, 2021
COAS Gen. Bajwa meets President Ilham Aliyev in Baku

| June 21, 2021

DNA

BAKU, JUN 21 – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee are also present on the occasion. =DNA

CENTRAL ASIA, DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


