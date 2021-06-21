COAS Gen. Bajwa meets President Ilham Aliyev in Baku
DNA
BAKU, JUN 21 – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee are also present on the occasion. =DNA
« Afghan peace process has entered critical phase: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Previous News)
Related News
COAS Gen. Bajwa meets President Ilham Aliyev in Baku
DNA BAKU, JUN 21 – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received ChiefRead More
Pak, Azerbaijan relations are deep rooted and historical: Ambassador
Ambassador Ali Alizada said that the President of Azerbaijan Mr. IIham Aliyev declared this yearRead More
Comments are Closed