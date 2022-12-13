CM Elahi directs government departments to slash expenditures

LAHORE, DEC 13 (DNA) — Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Tuesday directed public offices including the CM office to slash expenditures in a bid to promote austerity.

The CM overviewed the development projects underway in the province and fiscal matters while chairing a high-level meeting comprising Punjab finance minister Mohsin Laghari, ex-federal minister Moonis Elahi, MNA Hussain Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sunbal, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and others concerned.

In addition to barring the government departments from buying new vehicles, the CM directed to slash the non-development expenditures by 50%.

Mr Elahi also sought government land record within seven days beside resolving to formulate a concise policy to auction the property. The CM while directing the revenue departments to introduce unique ways to boost revenue collection and issued directions to meet the revenue targets in stipulated time. =DNA