CICA Secy Gen. meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, discusses cooperation in Asia

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to CICA’s vision for a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia. He emphasized the need for conflict prevention; addressing the root causes of endemic disputes; and finding sustainable solutions for lasting peace and development in the CICA region. He also emphasized the significance of preventive diplomacy, multilateralism and regional collaboration in addressing emerging global challenges.

Secretary General Sarybay appreciated Pakistan’s active and constructive role in CICA and briefed the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister on the ongoing activities and the future outlook of CICA.