Chinese Company to start New Bus Service in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ -A Chinese company will launch a new bus service in the southern city of Karachi on the lines of People’s Bus Service. The new bus service will consist of a fleet of 500 buses, which will reach the city in a four-month period, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon held a meeting with a Chinese delegation at his office Friday. The Chinese delegation included Chie Chung of Shandong Hi Speed Pakistan, Zoheb Siddiqui, and Chun Yusan of Kinglong Company.

“The new bus service will consist of a fleet of 500 buses and Mr. Memon gave four-month time to the Chinese company to procure buses and bring buses to Karachi,” according to an official statement.

He said that a fleet of buses should reach Karachi within four months after “completing all the legal formalities”.

The Minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah were “focused on modernizing the public transport system in Sindh”.

“Sindh government is trying to provide maximum modern public transport to the people of Sindh,” he said.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Capt. (R) Altaf Hussain Sario were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese buses under Peoples Bus Service on Friday started service on Route 2 from North Karachi to Indus Hospital. Route 2 covers Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigg Road station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi.