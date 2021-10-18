China-Pak Center project commencement ceremony launched in Qingdao

BEIJING, OCT 18 (DNA) – The commencement ceremony of the China Pakistan Center project located in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA) was held at Jiaozhou, Qingdao in China.

After the completion of the project, it will give full play to the advantages of SCODA, promote industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China, expand the trade quota, facilitate two-way investment, and strengthen non-governmental exchanges between the two countries in culture, education, sports, tourism, etc.

The China Pakistan Center project is led by Pakistan China Center, Qingdao Tourism Group and contracted to be built by SCO (Qingdao) International Business, Travel and Culture Exchange Center Co., Ltd.

The project covers an area of 1.93 hectare, with a construction area of nearly 100,000 square meters, total investment of about RMB 1.3 billion and a construction period of three years.

The project will cover Pakistan Visa Service Center, China-Pakistan Talent Training Center, China-Pakistan Enterprise Headquarters Base, International Sister City Commercial Plaza, High-end Pakistani Ethnic Customs Hotel and so on, which will also coordinate the establishment of Pakistan Talent Center, Product Exhibition and Exchange Center, Two-way Cultural Tourism Education and Exchange Center, China-Pakistan Cross-border E-commerce Exchange Center, Financial Center, Investment Center, Business Associations, Enterprise headquarters, etc, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The launching ceremony was chaired by Meng Qingsheng, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of SCODA. On the occasion, Liu Jianjun, Party Secretary of Jiaozhou, congratulated China Pakistan Center project on its official commencement and highlighted that, “China Pakistan Center is the model project of this year’s series of cooperation.”

With the launch of the project, we sincerely invite Pakistani guests and business friends to Qingdao to negotiate settlement in the SCODA, and to participate in the construction and operation of the China Pakistan Center project and the Pakistan International Communication Hub.

“We will work together to create a new platform for “Belt and Road Initiative” international cooperation and make positive contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.” In his speech, Moin ul Haque, Pakistan Ambassador to China, thanked the Qingdao Municipal Government and the SCODA for their efforts and contributions to the project.He also expressed his hope that the project can be completed at an early date and play a greater role in developing economic and trade exchanges between the two countries and strengthening the friendship between the two people.

Wang Zihai, Director of Pakistan China Center, Pakistan’s Honorable Investment Counsellor introduced the main functions and significance of the China Pakistan Center project, as well as the project launch, establishment, land replacement, formalities, start-up and other specific preparatory work.

Furthermore, a tripartite cooperation agreement was signed by the representatives of Pakistan China Center, Habib Bank of Pakistan, Beijing Branch, Qingdao Xinquan Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd, Qingdao Lulu Agricultural Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd, Qingdao Shanghe Jiuyuan recycled Fiber Co., Ltd.

The three parties agreed to jointly promote the development of two-way investment and trade between China and Pakistan. With the strong support of Pakistan China Center, Pakistan Habib Bank and Qingdao Shanghe Jiuyuan Recycled Fiber, Qingdao Xinquan Plastic Machinery, Qingdao Lulu Agricultural Machinery Equipment will have joined forces to promote the relevant industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Taking SCODA as the center, the three parties will cooperate to promote the landing of the industrial project to invest in Pakistan by Qingdao Shanghe Jiuyuan Recycled Fiber, Qingdao Xinquan Plastic Machinery, and Qingdao Lulu Agricultural Machinery. = DNA

=======================