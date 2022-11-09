China gifts Pakistan 100,000 doses of Hepatitis A vaccines

ISLAMABAD, NOV 09 (DNA) — China has donated one hundred thousand doses of Hepatitis A vaccines to Pakistan. It was informed by the Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister thanked the Chinese gesture saying this is a timely support and the vaccines will reach vulnerable people whose livelihoods have been affected by the recent floods. The Minister said China has always supported Pakistan during difficult times.

He said both the countries will work together in the health sector. China has given full support to Pakistan in every difficult hour. Pakistan is still struggling with one of the worst floods in history, Abdul Qadir Patel added.

He said that the government is determined to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with health facilities. “The government is ensuring full practical measures to take care of the flood victims,” he vowed.

On the occasion, Abdul Qadir Patel received the donation from Gao Chiang, Chief Executive Officer of Synovec. =DNA