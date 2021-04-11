Sunday, April 11, 2021
Children not allowed at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

| April 11, 2021

MECCA: Saudi-Arabia has updated mechanism and regulations for Umrah and prayers at Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children’s entry is prohibited at both Holy Mosques.

The new regulation will be in force until end of the pandemic and till return to normal public life.

